14,323 Shares in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 375.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBIO shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair cut Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.07. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

