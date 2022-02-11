Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stake Lessened by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 41.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 100.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $568.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.