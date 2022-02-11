Profund Advisors LLC Has $572,000 Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,008,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after buying an additional 84,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $24.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

