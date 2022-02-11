Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 8,600 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,663,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $45,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $900,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter worth $7,521,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 15.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 20,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 71.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.