Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 572,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $47,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after buying an additional 97,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.
In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.
About Church & Dwight
Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).
Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.