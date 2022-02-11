Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 572,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $47,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,918,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,727,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,838,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,874,000 after buying an additional 290,534 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after buying an additional 97,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $98.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.