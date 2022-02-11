Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 13,406 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,406 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $49,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,309,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 10,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,593 shares of company stock worth $12,257,136. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SWKS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.00.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $140.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.40. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.72 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

