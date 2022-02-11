BP (NYSE:BP) Given New $37.00 Price Target at TD Securities

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BP from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BP from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.26.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a twelve month low of $21.17 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in BP by 10.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in BP by 5.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in BP by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in BP by 9.4% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BP in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

