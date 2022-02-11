Insider Selling: Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $280.15 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Saia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Saia by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

