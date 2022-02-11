Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:THUPY opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden.

