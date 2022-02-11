Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:THUPY opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Thule Group AB has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42.
Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thule Group AB (publ) (THUPY)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.