Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NLS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.30.

Shares of NLS opened at $5.34 on Thursday. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.48 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nautilus will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nautilus by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 51,065 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nautilus by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Nautilus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 780,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

