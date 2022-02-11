CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 262.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,138 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CX. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 36.2% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 26,530,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050,524 shares during the period. Cartica Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the second quarter worth $50,820,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 876.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 90.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,072 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 38.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,587,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.43.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

