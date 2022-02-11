10,350 Shares in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ingevity by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 381,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 181,245 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 721.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 109,221 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,938,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingevity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average is $75.63. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

