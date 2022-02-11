Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,927 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,829.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 170.4% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 25,221 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.