Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $796,000 in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3.6% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth $272,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $66.77 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.42 and a fifty-two week high of $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.53.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 61.50%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

