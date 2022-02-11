Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $767,000 in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGO opened at $58.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

