Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 16,861 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,961 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $17,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,791,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.72. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.