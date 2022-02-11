Insider Selling: Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) CFO Sells 13,370 Shares of Stock

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $17.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $18.19.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $272.65 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 13.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 406,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 285,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

