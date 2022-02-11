The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) EVP William Appleton Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.90. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
About E.W. Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on E.W. Scripps (SSP)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.