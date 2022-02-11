The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) EVP William Appleton Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.90. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

