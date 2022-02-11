East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Sells $146,416.00 in Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $92.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day moving average is $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EWBC shares. Wedbush upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,949,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,547,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 80,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after purchasing an additional 860,399 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

