Axa S.A. Purchases 39,798 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,139,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,798 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $19,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Sprinklr by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 282,219 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth $2,083,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after buying an additional 96,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,641,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 18,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

CXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

CXM stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $49,193.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 428,258 shares of company stock valued at $6,391,392. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

