Brian D. Schmitt Buys 5,000 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CBAN stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth $907,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth $589,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

