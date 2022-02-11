M. Edward Jr. Hoyle Purchases 3,000 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) EVP M. Edward Jr. Hoyle bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.52. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 13.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,513,000 after buying an additional 434,874 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth about $16,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth about $5,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter worth about $3,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

