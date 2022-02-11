Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.84.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.25.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

