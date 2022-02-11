ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$8.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.40.

TSE:ECN opened at C$5.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.42. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 92.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$123.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

