Axa S.A. Cuts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Axa S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $18,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 64,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $103.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.19. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 32.25%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

