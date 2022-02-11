Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.33. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $34,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 794,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,989,000 after purchasing an additional 239,107 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,121,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,480,000 after acquiring an additional 194,385 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

