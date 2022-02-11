Benchmark Downgrades Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $8.46.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the third quarter worth $64,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter worth $74,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter worth $74,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 40.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter worth $104,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.
