Benchmark Downgrades Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Intevac alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.78. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $8.46.

In other Intevac news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $150,411.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the third quarter worth $64,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter worth $74,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter worth $74,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intevac by 40.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the second quarter worth $104,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.