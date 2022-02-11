Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 191 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 23.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $133.59 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.52 and a 200 day moving average of $129.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.