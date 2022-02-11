Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 25.8% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in Discovery by 5.1% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 176,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Discovery by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 110,094 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 73.7% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 148.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 455,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 271,946 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

Shares of DISCA opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $78.14.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.