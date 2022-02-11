Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 10,918 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,918 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 77.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

OKE stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $58.94. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.55 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

