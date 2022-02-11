iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

IWR opened at $78.02 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

