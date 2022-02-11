Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $490,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGD opened at $77.43 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.56.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.