Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,540 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,644,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,575,795 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $449,369,000 after acquiring an additional 426,320 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 397,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,381,000 after acquiring an additional 349,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.93.

ADSK opened at $238.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.40 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock worth $1,311,749. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

