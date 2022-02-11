Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $309,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $50.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

