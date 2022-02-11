Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Buys 12,526 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,820 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 33.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.64 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th.

Several brokerages have commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

