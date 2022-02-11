Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,524,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT opened at $78.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.