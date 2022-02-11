Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $87,739,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 175.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,678,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,784 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,273,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,782,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IOVA stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $49.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.81.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
