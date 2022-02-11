Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo Sells 2,450 Shares

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 1,045 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $18,726.40.

On Monday, December 6th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.84 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.25.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

