Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Cassava Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 355.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,603,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,651,000 after purchasing an additional 151,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,031,000 after purchasing an additional 52,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 191,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $53.05 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

