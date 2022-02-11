IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $112.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $88.44 and a 52-week high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,013,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,150,270,000 after acquiring an additional 812,865 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,244,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,928,000 after purchasing an additional 265,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,072,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $822,610,000 after purchasing an additional 564,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 50.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 102.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,154,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,596 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

