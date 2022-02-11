Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $57.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.74.

PFE stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,568,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,908,735,000 after buying an additional 3,681,456 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,593,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,137,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

