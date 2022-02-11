Axa S.A. Buys 991 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $17,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,186,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,867,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH opened at $304.42 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.93.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

