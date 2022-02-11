Axa S.A. Sells 4,896 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,896 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $13,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $134.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.54.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

