General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $749,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 648.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,259,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,611,000 after buying an additional 1,091,194 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in General Mills by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

GIS stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $69.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

