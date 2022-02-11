UBS Group Cuts Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $58.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WDC. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.57.

WDC stock opened at $54.09 on Thursday. Western Digital has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 30.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

