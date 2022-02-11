2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) PT Lowered to $25.00

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $706.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 2U has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Analysts expect that 2U will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

