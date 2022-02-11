Randall S. Theisen Sells 2,963 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:WAL opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WAL shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

