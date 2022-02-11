PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup Sells 7,496 Shares

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 7,496 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $368,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,500 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $107,575.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Patricia Gallup sold 6,142 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $264,965.88.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,535 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $67,831.65.

On Monday, December 20th, Patricia Gallup sold 4,399 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $187,353.41.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,700 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $74,987.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74.

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.66. PC Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.08 and a 12-month high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNXN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti raised shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 88.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PC Connection in the third quarter worth approximately $650,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

