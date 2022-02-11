DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sells 12,500 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DOCU opened at $127.22 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.37 and a 200-day moving average of $228.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -219.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

