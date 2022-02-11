Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACRE. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.92.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The stock has a market cap of $664.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 8,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $131,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after acquiring an additional 435,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,193,000 after acquiring an additional 359,793 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,622,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 103.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,578,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after acquiring an additional 803,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,137,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after acquiring an additional 163,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests.

